Short Interest in Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Drops By 59.1%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Schaeffler stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658. Schaeffler has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $996 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

