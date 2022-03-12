Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Expands By 93.6%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $46.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. Shiseido has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

