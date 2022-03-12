Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Drops By 60.4%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 598,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 371,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

