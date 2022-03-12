Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Decreases By 54.1%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 546.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 466,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 107,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SportsTek Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,846. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.