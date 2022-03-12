Short Interest in SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Decreases By 62.8%

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPYR stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. SPYR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.23.

SPYR Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

