Short Interest in Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) Drops By 56.4%

Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 154,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 582,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Statera BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Statera BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Statera BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $179,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Statera BioPharma by 517.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Statera BioPharma by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STAB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,214. Statera BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

