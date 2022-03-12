Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Decreases By 51.0%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SSY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,411. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

