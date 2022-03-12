Short Interest in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Declines By 56.6%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TEKK remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,961. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 96.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

