Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Grows By 92.5%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.5 days.
Shares of Thales stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.16. Thales has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $131.40.
A number of research analysts recently commented on THLEF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thales from €100.00 ($108.70) to €125.00 ($135.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.
