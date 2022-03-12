Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Grows By 108.0%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 131,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

