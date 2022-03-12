Short Interest in The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Decreases By 51.7%

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,096,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GYST traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 150,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Graystone has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
Graystone Company Profile (Get Rating)
