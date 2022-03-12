Short Interest in The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Decreases By 51.7%

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,096,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYST traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 150,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Graystone has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in Bitcoin mining and sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment The company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

