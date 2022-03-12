Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Declines By 61.3%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.32. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716. The LGL Group has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

