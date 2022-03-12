Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Declines By 61.3%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of The LGL Group stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.32. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716. The LGL Group has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.
The LGL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.