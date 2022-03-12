Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Rises By 128.2%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $8.59 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,603,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

