Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Drops By 48.1%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 443,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.

Shares of TYEKF stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.98.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

