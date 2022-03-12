Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Drops By 48.1%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 443,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.3 days.
Shares of TYEKF stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.98.
About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)
