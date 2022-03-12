Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Increases By 158.3%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $31.03 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.