Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Declines By 48.1%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $1.20 on Friday. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

In related news, Director Strydonck Gerald E. Van purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacob B. Frieberg acquired 90,090 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,911,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,399 over the last three months. 68.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaccinex by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 356,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

