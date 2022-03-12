Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Declines By 48.1%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 13th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $1.20 on Friday. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.
In related news, Director Strydonck Gerald E. Van purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacob B. Frieberg acquired 90,090 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,911,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,399 over the last three months. 68.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.
