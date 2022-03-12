Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Grows By 146.2%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 269,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of IGI opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

