Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Rises By 113.4%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ZCMD opened at $1.05 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Zhongchao at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

