Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWDY opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Showa Denko K.K. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Get Showa Denko K.K. alerts:

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%.

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.