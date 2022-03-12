Showcase (SHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,415.75

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $76,415.75 and approximately $25,204.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.83 or 0.06594766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,031.33 or 0.99775108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00041733 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

