SIBCoin (SIB) Price Down 20.4% This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $58,043.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,032.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.09 or 0.06612715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.79 or 0.00271037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.78 or 0.00744975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00067741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00474234 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00381830 BTC.

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,510 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

