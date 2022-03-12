Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Trading Up 15%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) shares were up 15% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 2,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Sigyn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price on the stock.

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.