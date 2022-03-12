Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Up 154.4% in February

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $33.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

