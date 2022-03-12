Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMEV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

