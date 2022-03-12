Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

