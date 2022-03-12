Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX opened at $40.46 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $1,442,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,610. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.