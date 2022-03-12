Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.70 million and the highest is $10.81 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $31.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.46 million to $32.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.29 million, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLHG shares. Raymond James lowered Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.
