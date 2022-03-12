Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.70 million and the highest is $10.81 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $31.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.46 million to $32.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.29 million, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLHG shares. Raymond James lowered Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of SLHG stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

