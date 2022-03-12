Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Hits $299,063.85

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $299,063.85 and $63,013.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00080838 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013114 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

