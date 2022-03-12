Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

