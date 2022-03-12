Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.