SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 108.5% in February

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 13th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.89. SMC has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

