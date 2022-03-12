Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 1.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. 3,099,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,351. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

