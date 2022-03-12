Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.71. 2,296,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.