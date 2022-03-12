Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,876 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. 437,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

