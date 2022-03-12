Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 557 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.95. 649,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.65 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

