Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,595 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 585,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,600. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

