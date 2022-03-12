Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.80

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and traded as low as $18.53. Smiths Group shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 13,994 shares trading hands.

SMGZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

