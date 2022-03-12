Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.34), with a volume of 16,586 shares.
The company has a market cap of £63.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.60.
About Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.