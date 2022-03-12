Smoothy Price Hits $0.0376 on Top Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $191,289.33 and $493,324.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.21 or 0.06585739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.62 or 1.00101658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

