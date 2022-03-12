Smoothy (SMTY) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $191,240.31 and approximately $442,090.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.00 or 0.06597874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,105.47 or 0.99850170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041663 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

