Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.
SNMRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
