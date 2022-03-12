Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the February 13th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of SCGLY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 252,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,252. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.51.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
