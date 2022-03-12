Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the February 13th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SCGLY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 252,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,252. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.