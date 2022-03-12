Solana (SOL) Price Hits $81.50

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $81.50 or 0.00208586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $26.05 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solana has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00105396 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 319,644,202 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

