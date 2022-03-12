SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.93.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $317.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

