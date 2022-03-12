Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,131.39

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,131.39 ($14.82) and traded as low as GBX 966 ($12.66). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 990 ($12.97), with a volume of 10,968 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,139.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,131.39.

In other news, insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.37), for a total value of £20,358.70 ($26,675.45).

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

