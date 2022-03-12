Solitude Financial Services Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Solitude Financial Services decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,388,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.