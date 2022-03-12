Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the February 13th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 762.1 days.

Shares of SVYSF opened at $101.70 on Friday. Solvay has a 1 year low of $96.87 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.65.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

