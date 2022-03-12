Sonar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,588.00 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Sonar has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $31,588.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.25 or 0.06623688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.07 or 0.99951852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

