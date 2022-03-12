SONM Market Capitalization Achieves $58.77 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. SONM has a market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SONM has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SONM Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

