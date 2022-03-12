SORA Validator Token (VAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35,403.00

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $61,106.02 and approximately $35,403.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.52 or 0.99893044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

