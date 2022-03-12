SOTA Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $716.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $165,843.23 and approximately $716.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00105459 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

